Special event marks one year anniversary of unveiling of Aylesbury's David Bowie statue

An event took place in Aylesbury town centre on Sunday March 24 to mark one year since the unveiling of the David Bowie statue.

David Stopps, who led the campaign to get the statue, known as 'Earthly Messenger' installed, presided over the event which featured speeches by the statue's sculptor Andrew Sinclair, town mayor Mark Willis, leader of Bucks County Council Martin Tett and photographer Michael Putland, who took photos of Bowie's 1972 show at Friars Aylesbury.

Earthly Messenger sculptor Andrew Sinclair

Speaking about the event, David said: "The anniversary celebration went very well - we were very lucky with the weather.

"We have had a lot of great feedback about the statue - people come from all over the world and all over the country to see it.

"It is currently the only David Bowie statue in the world and we are very proud it is here in Aylesbury."

Among the attendees at the statue anniversary event were Michael Putland, who photographed Bowie's famous 1972 appearance at Friars, and an Italian film crew, who are currently making a film about the famous singer.

The David Bowie statue

David added: "We had the statue blow torched and waxed in the morning ahead of the event and it looked magnificent.

"It plays a tune hourly between 9am and 9pm each day and people can watch it 24/7 via a webcam on its website."

Friars organisers Sue Stopps and Rick and Judy Pearce sold cakes on the day.

People were able to have cakes and were encouraged to leave a donation in the process.

Visitors and passers-by admire the David Bowie statue

David said: "We were very grateful for all the donations which will go towards the remaining costs of the statue.

"The whole thing cost £185,000, but we are still in need of £15,000.

"I am confident we will get the rest of the money to get to that final total."

Photos of the event by Derek Pelling - more pictures in tomorrow's Bucks Herald.