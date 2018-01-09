Space rocket among ‘lost’ items found at hotel chain

Among the list of items left behind in Travelodge hotels during 2017 are a Bichon Frise dog and a 27ft space rocket.

A confidential business presentation, a crystal wine decanter and a suitcase of chocolate biscuits are among the list of bizarre ‘left behinds’.

Travelodge, which has its headquarters in Thame, has collected a whacky hoard in its lost and found office over the year - and all items not claimed within three months are donated to local British Heart Foundation Charity Shops, the company’s charity partner.

Some of the more interesting items left behind over the last 12 months included a personal diary spanning over 30 years - and at Manchester Trafford Park Travelodge staff got quite a shock when they found a 27ft ‘Starchaser’ space rocket parked up.

The hotel chain has seen a growing trend in forgetful brides. One new bride staying at York Central left behind her mother-in-law, only realising when she got home that she forgot her most important new family member.

Another bride staying at Birmingham Bullring left the hotel without her diamond Mangala Sutra, an Indian wedding necklace with the same significance as a wedding ring.

A pilot, from a well-known airline, was in quite a rush to get to the airport that he left his pilot’s licence at Gatwick Airport Travelodge. Luckily the hotel manager flew to his rescue and personally took the licence to the airport.

With more business customers staying at Travelodge than ever before, the hotel chain has also seen a number of precious items being left behind - such as one executive who left behind his 50-year-old teddy bear called Rupert at Aberdeen. The destressed gentleman sent his PA back to collect the vintage bear from London as he could not sleep without him.

One superstitious business man had to take a day’s holiday to return from the Netherlands to collect his rare Montblanc, Meisterstück Solitaire Skeleton Fountain Pen worth £8,000 as he said he could not sign any paper work without his lucky pen.

An American stockbroker left London Liverpool Street Travelodge without his briefcase which contained over £500,000 worth of share certificates for a client.

One female businesswoman sent a car to pick up her 24ct gold, lucky laughing Buddha necklace which she forgot at Bicester after an extensive shopping spree.

Shakila Ahmed, Travelodge spokeswoman said: “With nearly 19 million customers annually staying at our 542 UK Travelodge hotels, for a wide variety of reasons, we do get some interesting items being left behind. This year’s inventory list includes a Starchaser space rocket, a WW2 bravery medal, deeds to land in the Scottish Highlands, a pilot’s licence, a mother-in-law and a Lionhead rabbit called Bugs Bunny.

“The running theme our customers do tell us is that the pace of modern life is so fast and furious that time is of the essence, especially when getting from A to B and therefore valuable possessions are easily being forgotten.”