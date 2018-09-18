Sound and pigeon! Look who’s flocking to Aylesbury’s David Bowie statue?!

This pigeon family must really like David Bowie - because they have made their nest in the speaker system above the Aylesbury statue!

This means that the pigeon - who has been nicknamed Gertrude by passers-by and her brood, get to enjoy a song by the Thin White Duke every hour from 9am until 9pm in the comfort of their home - the right hand speaker.

Bowie statue crowdfunder, and Friars Club founder David Stopps - who is currently touring the States with Tom Bailey, who he manages, said: “When they finally fly the nest will they wonder where the music’s gone?”

And speaking about the statue, which, while generating debate, has created a lively focal point under the arches in Market Square, Mr Stopps added: “Hundreds of people are coming to Aylesbury to see Earthly Messenger (the name of the statue). Thousands more are viewing it on the permanent live webcam.”

The statue was unveiled by music mogul Rob Stringer and Marilion lead singer Steve Hogarth on March 25, in a day of celebration.

Created by master sculptor Andrew Sinclair, the work was completed following a public crowdfunding campaign - and no taxpayers’ money was used for the project.

To view the statue on the 24 hour webcam - and possibly even catch a glimpse of Gertrude and her brood go to www.earthlymessenger.net

In other Friars news - co-founder Robin Pike is hosting a tribute to the famous 1960s Mothers Club on September 24 at the King and Queen in Wendover.

The Mothers Revisited evening starts at 7.30pm, entry is free and a range of 1960s music will be played.