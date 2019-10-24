Soggy doggies join Lymphoma Action's Muddy Mutts dog walk in Wendover Woods

Aylesbury-based cancer charity Lymphoma Action held their first ever charity dog walk in the Wendover Woods at the weekend.

Over 70 dogs, adults and children took part in the walk that raised over £2,000 for Lymphoma Action, the only charity in the UK dedicated to supporting people affected by lymphoma.

Striding out for Lymphoma Action

The event was also supported by a number of local businesses, including Unique Pets, Pets At Home, Pets Corner and Waitrose who all contributed free dog food and treats, poo bags and water bowls for participants.

Photographer Jonathan Hilder attended the event with his wife Mary and their three dogs Spice, Meg and Willow. Jonathan’s father, Tim Hilder, was one of the founders of Lymphoma Action, along with fellow patients who had also been affected by lymphoma.

Jonathan’s mother Felicity also became a trustee of the charity, and was later honoured by the Queen for her work.

Jonathan said: “It was a pleasure to have attended and photographed the Muddy Mutts event, and we are delighted that it has gone so well”.

Dogs and their owners loved taking part on the day

Sarah Thorn, community and partnerships manager at Lymphoma Action, added “We’re absolutely thrilled that our first Muddy Mutts charity dog walk was such a success!

"We would like to thank all of the local businesses who contributed doggy supplies for their support, and of course to everyone who took part for their fantastic fundraising efforts. The money raised will really help us in making sure that no one has to face lymphoma alone.”

If you would like to support this charity in the run up to Christmas find out more by visiting www.lymphoma-action.org.uk/Christmas