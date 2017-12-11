SNOW INFORMATION: Traffic and school disruption after snowfall in Aylesbury Vale

Snow continues to bring driving disruption for commuters across the Aylesbury Vale this morning.
Yesterday the A41 close to Tring was closed after around 100 cars were stranded by the heavy snowfall which continued throughout the day.
Over last 24 hours Transport for Buckinghamshire says it has spread approximately 850 tonnes of salt over 7,000 km of road, through five gritting runs and continuous ‘snow route’ (that’s all A and B roads) treatment in the south of the county.
The council said this has helped keep routes clear which were impacted with additional traffic as drivers sought alternative routes after the closure of M40 at High Wycombe.
Buckinghamshire County Council Cabinet Member for Transportation Mark Shaw praised the teams working hard all night to keep the roads safe: “Huge thanks goes to the 65 operatives and staff who have been working long hours in adverse weather to treat the roads. From the gritter drivers, supervisors, decision makers and off duty office staff to the outside contractors from District Councils and tree surgeons who worked to clear fallen trees - your efforts have meant the county’s roads are safer. But still - salting is not a fail safe, and further snow and ice are forecast overnight. Please think twice before making any unnecessary journeys, and check the council’s winter pages for updates tomorrow on closures which may affect businesses and schools.”
The hard work is not over yet, and further gritting runs are scheduled to continue through the night and then until the forecast and conditions improve.
Aylesbury College campus remains open but a number of schools are closed today because of the weather.
These schools are:
Alfred Rose Park
Aston Clinton Combined
Aston Clinton Preschool
Aylesbury Grammar School
Aylesbury High School
Bearbrook Combined School
Bedgrove Infant School
Bedgrove Junior School
Bedgrove Busy Bees Preschool
Bierton C of E
Bierton Preschool
Booker Park
Bourton Meadow School
Brill C of E
Broughton Infant School
Broughton Junior School
Buckingham Park C of E
Buckingham Park Preschool Playgroup
Buckingham Primary
Buckingham School
Bucks Adult Learning Centre
Chiltern Way Federation - Wendover Campus
Cottesloe School
Cuddington and Dinton C of E
Drayton Parslow Village School
Elmhurst School
Furze Down School
Gawcott Preschool
Great Horwood C of E School
Great Kimble C of E School
Green Ridge Primary School
Grendon Underwood Combined School
Haddenham Infant School
Haddenham St Mary’s
Haddenham Junior School
Halton Combined School
Hawkslade Farm Preschool
Haydon Abbey
Jack In The Box Preschool Wendover
John Colet School
John Hampden School
Lee Common C of E
Little Acorns Kindergarten
Little Oaks Preschool - Waddesdon
Long Crendon School
Longwick C of E
Longwick Preschool
Maids Moreton C of E Infants
Marsh Gibbon C of E
Meadowcroft Munchkins
Monks Rosborough C of E Primary
Mursley C of E
Oak Green School
Oakley C of E
Padbury C of E
Pebble Brook Aylesbury
Pollyanna Preschool
Princes Risborough Primary
Princes Risborough School
Puzzle Centre Middle Claydon
Quainton C of E
Rainbow Preschool
Roundwood Primary Gawcott
Royal Latin School - Buckingham
Schrorne Preschool North Marston
Sir Henry Floyd
Sir Thomas Fremantle
St Edwards Catholic Junior School
Steeple Claydon Combined School
St James and St John Buckingham
St Joseph Catholic Infant School
St Louis’ Catholic Primary School - Aylesbury
St Mary’s C of E
Stocklake Park School
Stoke Mandeville Combined School
Stone and Fairford Leys Preschool
Stone C of E
Swanbourne C of E
The Grange
The Mandeville
PACE Centre
Thomas Hickman
The Wendover Preschool
Thornborough Infant School
Treehome Preschool
Treehome Junior School
Twyford C of E
Waddesdon C of E
Waddesdon Village Primary
Wendover C of E
Westcott C of E
Weston Turville C of E
Whitchurch Combined School
William Harding Combined School
Wingrave C of E
Winslow C of E