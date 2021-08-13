A further 97 Covid infections were recorded by the Government in Aylesbury Vale in the past 24 hours.

Today's figures (August 13) show a slight decline from yesterday's total, when the daily case numbers for Aylesbury Vale rose above 100 for the first time in nearly a month.

The slight improvement in daily figures hasn't majorly altered the weekly statistics for the region, 520 cases have been reported in the past seven days, a 26.8% increase from the week before.

No Covid-linked deaths have been reported in the region, these are recorded when someone passes within 28 days of testing positive.

Latest rollout data for Aylesbury Vale shows 85.1% of adults received a first dose of a vaccine protecting against Covid and 72.1% of over 18s have been jabbed twice.

Daily case numbers for the UK as a whole remain above the 30,000 marker. In total, 32,700 new positive tests were returned and 100 new virus-related deaths were confirmed.

Case numbers and the deaths recorded have both increased across the UK in the past seven days by 7.8% and 4.7% respectively.