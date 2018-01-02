Slimming consultant motivated to help others by Peter Andre

A slimming consultant has been congratulated on helping people to lose weight and change their lives by singer and TV presenter Peter Andre.

Charlotte McNally, who runs Slimming World groups in Chinnor, was delighted to meet Peter when he presented the annual Slimming World Awards, co-hosting the event with the organisation’s founder and chair Margaret Miles-Bramwell.

Charlotte runs a Slimming World group at St Andrew’s School, Chinnor, every Thursday, and Chinnor Community Pavilion every Wednesday.

She said: “I couldn’t be prouder of the members of the Chinnor group. Throughout 2017 they have lost fantastic amounts of weight, with many of them hitting their target weights, improving their health and boosting their confidence.

“It’s so rewarding to see people being able to do things that they didn’t think were possible before losing weight, whether that’s having more energy, feeling happier, wearing smaller clothes, taking up new hobbies, reducing medication or doing more with their family and friends. Every week I feel extremely lucky to play even a small part in people’s achievements and I felt very honoured to represent the Chinnor group at the Slimming World Awards.

“Cuddling up to Peter was a real treat. He was bowled over by the difference Slimming World makes to people’s lives and it reminded me what an important and privileged role I have as a consultant. Now I’m heading into 2018 super motivated to support even more people to be inspired to lose weight and lead healthier and happier lives.”

Charlotte added: “Lots of people will be making resolutions to lose weight and improve their health this New Year. I truly believe that joining a Slimming World group is the best way for people to lose weight, learn new habits and improve their lifestyle.

“Thanks to our Food Optimising eating plan they will see big results on the scales without ever having to feel hungry or deprived, and at the Chinnor group they’ll discover a whole world of support and advice that’s sure to help them achieve their targets – and have a lot of fun along the way too!

“I’d love for anyone who’s thinking about losing weight this January to join us at St Andrew’s School, Chinnor every Thursday and Chinnor Community Pavilion every Wednesday.”

Peter supported Slimming World’s big fundraising early in 2017 – The Big Slimming World Clothes Throw, which raised a record-breaking £3.3 million in just two weeks. Peter, who set up his own foundation with Cancer Research UK – the Peter Andre Fund – after losing his brother to cancer, said he was thrilled to meet Charlotte at the event, which was held at Birmingham’s International Convention Centre.

Call Charlotte on 07932 949599 or visit www.slimmingworld.co.uk to find your nearest group.