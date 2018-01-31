Ski trip volunteer from Thame joins group on Austrian slopes

A man from Thame is enjoying time at an Alpine ski resort while helping others less able.

Charlie Simon has been given the opportunity of a lifetime to support a disabled ski trip.

Charlie, who works for south east housebuilder Shanly Homes, is being sponsored to volunteer with the Jumbulance Trust, a travel charity which provides holidays and trips for those with disabilities and serious illnesses.

Charlie will hit the slopes with nine participants, their carers, nurses and special instructors and travelled out for the 10-day trip on Saturday, January 27.

They travelled to Niederau in Austria with Jumbulance’s state-of-the-art accessible coach, which has been equipped to maximise comfort for disabled and severely ill passengers who cannot fly, such as Francesca Goodwin, aged 30, who has severe cerebral palsy but is looking forward to going on this year’s trip.

She said: “This is an extreme sport I can do so I just can’t wait to ski down the mountains at high speed and learn to read the ski runs. The social side of Jumbulance is also great, I really enjoy meeting up with old and new friends.”

Through its charitable arm, The Shanly Foundation, Shanly Homes has supported Jumbulance for almost 10 years. It has donated almost £32,000 to the charity since 2008 and this year is sending two of its employees to assist with the skiing.

Charlie, a technical co-ordinator at the company, said: “Everyone should have the opportunity to experience skiing. I’m happy to be helping and making everyone’s holiday easier and more enjoyable. I’ve never been to Austria before, let alone skied there.”

Follow Charlie’s experience of the Jumbulance trip on the Shanly Foundation’s Twitter page (@ShanlyFnd). Shanly Homes have also set up a Just Giving page to support more Jumbulance Trust trips around the world. Donate at: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/charlie-and-rocio-shanly-group or visit www.jumbulance.org.uk