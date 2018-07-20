Sir Henry Floyd Pupil set for the big stage

Wing youngster. Connor McGwyre, having just finished his GCSEs at Sir Henry Floyd Grammar School, is set for a busy summer.

As well as winning two summer school scholarships at the prestigious performing arts colleges Arts Ed and Urdang, Connor will be playing the role of Earl in the Vivo D’Arte production of Whistle Down the Wind at Aylesbury Waterside Theatre, 16th-18th August (tickets available at atgtickets.com ).

Connor made his professional debut at the age of 8 as Benji in Priscilla Queen of the Desert in the West End.

He has appeared in many pantomimes since at the Waterside and numerous local productions, including the English Youth Ballet production of Swan Lake.

Connor’s ambition is to forge a career in musical theatre and the performing arts.

Break a leg Connor!