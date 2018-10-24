Sir Henry Floyd Grammar School's class of 1958 enjoy reunion

Members of Sir Henry Floyd Grammar School's 1958 entry enjoyed a reunion event at the Holiday Inn in Weston Turville last weekend.

In the autumn of that year 30 girls and 30 boys passed the 11 Plus and embarked on their secondary education at what was then the Aylesbury Technical College.

The school moved to its Oxford Road premises in 1963 and the name was changed to the Sir Henry Floyd Grammar School two years later.

Sir Henry Floyd was a County Lieutenant from 1961 to 1968 and he opened the new school premises in 1963.

The school's first sixth form was formed from among the class of 58 who met for a reception and dinner at the Holiday Inn on October 20, organised by Ann Kibble.

The class of 58 has now passed retirement age and many are grandparents.

After leaving the school they embarked on a wide variety of careers in business and the public services, across the UK and overseas.

Colin Rickard, who attended the reunion said: "It proved to be a very convivial and enjoyable event for all concerned."