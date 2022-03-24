Sir David Jason plants tree in Aylesbury to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

Sir David Jason was in Aylesbury becoming the latest person to join the Queen's Green Canopy imitative ahead of her jubilee later this year.

He was tasked with planting a cherry tree in celebration of the Queen's upcoming Platinum Jubilee.

The iconic Only Fools and Horses star who lives in Wendover, was joined by Countess Elizabeth Howe and Deputy Lieutenant Milly Soames.

Sir David Jason in Aylesbury

Launched in October, the Queen's Green Canopy initiative was chosen as a sustainable way for people to celebrate the monarch.

Sir David said: “As a long-term local resident, it was a pleasure to be invited to plant a tree in Bucks to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee this year.

The Only Fools and Horses star paying tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

"I hope that ‘my’ cherry tree will flourish and be enjoyed by future generations.”

"All over the country tree planting is being championed and the best thing about this initiative is that everybody can take part, it is that inclusivity that has such great strength.

"By planting a tree and creating a lasting legacy we will be able to remember for generations the Queen’s extraordinary reign.”

Both Bucks charities were involved in organising the event and calling on the services of the legendary 82-year-old actor.