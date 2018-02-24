Singer who performed at 2017 Aylesbury music festival concludes latest tour

Lauren Ray, who was one of the headline acts at last year’s Live in the Park music festival in Aylesbury, has just concluded a UK tour where she has been supporting Rebecca Ferguson.

The singer-songwriter from Little Chalfont has been performing her latest single ‘Two Days’ which was released in December last year, alongside tunes from her album including Come to me and Drive.

The tour which concludes tonight (Saturday) in Liverpool has so far taken Lauren to venues including The O2 Arena in London and Birmingham Town Hall.