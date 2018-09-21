Silent Soldier silhouette unveiled at front of AVDC offices

A life-sized 'Silent Soldier' silhouette was unveiled at the front of Aylesbury Vale District Council's offices yesterday (Thursday).

The silhouette has been put in place to mark the final year of the World War One centenary, and is a way for members of the public to say 'thank you' to the First World War generation who served, sacrificed, rebuilt and changed the nation.

The unveiling of the silhouette took place at The Gateway yesterday and the ceremony featured contributions from 12 cadets, two standard bearers and a trumpet/bugle player who helped bring prestige, colour and music to the remembrance service which was attended by members of the public, Royal British Legion volunteers, district council employees and councillors.

District council chairman Cllr Sue Renshell said: "I’m proud to have been part of the unveiling of the Silent Soldier silhouette outside our Gateway offices.

"The silhouette stands as a symbolic tribute to those who gave so much in World War One, and is a fitting reminder to the enormous debt we all owe to the First World War generation.”

The silhouette has at its base the words 'Lest we Forget' and will remain prominently displayed outside the council offices for the next few months.