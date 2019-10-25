Silent disco in Bedgrove raises cash for the British Heart Foundation

A fun silent disco was a fitness club's idea to raise more than £1,000 for the British Heart Foundation.

Working closely with local British Heart Foundation fundraising manager Samantha Wilkins, and supported by the Rotary Club of Aylesbury Hundreds, Fergie’s Fitness spent an evening at the Bedgrove Community Centre dancing to various golden oldies at the unusual event.

The silent disco evening

A silent disco is just like a regular disco, but party-goers all wear headphones which pipe in the disco music.

To an outsider looking in, seeing a room full of people dancing in full flow to no music makes for an entertaining and hilarious sight.

The silent disco raised £1,200 to help fund vital research into heart and circulatory diseases. There are currently around 18,000 people in the Aylesbury Vale area alone living with these conditions – so their hard work is making a real difference to families in this community.

And the event also marked a special milestone for organiser Sandra Ferguson, who celebrated 25 years recently with Fergie’s Fitness.

Sandra said she wanted the opportunity to combine not only a night to socialise and meet up with friends, but to get some fun exercise into the evening.

With just over 100 people, the evening started with a glass of bubbles, followed by a night of dancing, a healthy meal and a raffle.

Sandra said: “It has been great fun arranging this event and I was so delighted to see so many people come along and support me and the BHF.

"As a fitness instructor, I wanted to not only raise funds and awareness of the work that the BHF do, but to show people that you can exercise and enjoy it at the same time. Everyone had a great night and what made it a real success was that although there was plenty of dancing, people were still able to chat without shouting across a barrage of music!”

Samantha, of the British Heart Foundation, added: “We cannot thank the Rotarians and Sandra enough for their support. It’s wonderful to see how successful their fundraising has been, while keeping people active and happy.

“Without the generosity and dedication of our supporters, the BHF wouldn’t be able to fund life saving research that will end the devastation caused by heart and circulatory disease once and for all.”

For more information about fundraising in your local area, please contact Samantha Wilkins on 07971 484300 or email wilkinss@bhf.org.uk.