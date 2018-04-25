Signed cricket bat goes under the hammer in Thame to help hospice

A cricket bat signed by a number of top players including ◦Geoffrey Boycott and ◦Ian Botham is being auctioned for charity in Thame on Saturday, April 28.

The antiques and collectables auction, hosted by auctioneers Farnon and Lake, is at the Masonic Hall at 11am, with viewings from 9.30am.

The cricket bat is being sold on behalf of the Florence Nightingale Hospice Charity and vendor fees are being waived to boost the total.

The cricket bat was signed in conjunction with the vendor’s good friend Michael Holding during the Royal London ODI between England and South Africa on May 27, 2017 at The Ageas Bowl in Southampton. The cricketers who signed it also include ◦Michael Vaughan and ◦Shane Warne, among others.

The auction sale also includes some other interesting lots for collectors.

There is a writing slope once owned by the comedian Ronnie Barker and latterly owned by Rick Parfitt of Status Quo.

A banjolele once owned by George Harrison of the Beatles which was then given to Rick Parfitt of Status Quo. George favoured the instrument in his later years, using one in several recordings including the song ‘Any Road’. The auctioneers understand that this instrument coming into the sale was gifted to George Harrison by the George Formby Appreciation Society.

