Sign up now for the Thame 10km road race

As the nation gears up for the London Marathon, there’s a big sporting event closer to home that needs your support.

It is now time to sign up for the popular Thame 10km road race, the town’s largest mass participation sporting event.

The race will take place on Sunday, June 24, starting at 9.30am from Thame Leisure Centre.

Described as a “flat, fast and popular event which starts and ends on the playing fields by the leisure centre, the course takes runners through the historic high street of Thame, out to Towersey, and then back along the traffic-free Phoenix Trail to the finish.”

Thame Runners organise the race and allocate any surplus funds to local charities.

A spokesman for the runners said: “There is a limit of 1,000 runners and last year this race was full before the end of May so please enter early to avoid disappointment.

“This popular event has been run since 1985 and has grown to be one of the key sporting fixtures in Thame.”

Please enter online via Eventbrite website www.eventbrite.co.uk, and search for Thame 10km.

Ticket prices start from £6 and sales end on June 20, depending on availability.

There will be no entries on race day and the organisers say the race will be limited to 1,000 entries to maintain a safe and enjoyable day for everyone.

If you don’t want to take part the race organisers welcome spectators to cheer on the runners.