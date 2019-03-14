Showcase if your garden blings or blooms in Bierton competition

A competition celebrating front gardens in all their glory takes place in Bierton in June.

The village's gate to front door gardening competition is being organised by Bierton Events Group and takes place on Saturday June 29.

It is free to enter and open to all parishioners.

Gardens will be split into three different categories - small, medium and large.

Judging takes place on the day at Jubilee Hall, and will be followed by tea and cake and the opportunity to see photographs of all the entrants before the prizes are awarded.

If you wish to enter the gate to front door gardening competition you can do so via this entry form at http://biertonvillage.org.uk/wp-content/uploads/2019/03/Gate-to-Front-Door-Flyer.pdf

Meanwhile, a summer fête is being organised to celebrate 100 years of Bierton Recreation Ground on Saturday June 15.

More details about this celebration will be announced in due course but Bierton Pre-School, St James' Church and the PTA and Friends of Bierton School will all be pitching in to help organise the fete.