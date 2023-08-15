Show home now open at Orchard Green in Aylesbury

Bovis Homes has opened the doors to a new show home at its Orchard Green location in Aylesbury.

The four-bedroom Maple show property has been designed to appeal to families and is already attracting visitors, giving them an insight into the quality of the homes being built at the development.

Bovis Homes is building 58 three, four and five-bedroom houses at Orchard Green, off Armstrongs Fields, as part of the new Kingsbrook neighbourhood.

Alix Laflin, marketing manager for Bovis Homes, said: “Our Maple show home is fast becoming a favourite of our customers, and provides a great way to give people a better insight into this impressive four-bedroom detached house type.

Orchard Green showhome of the Maple house type in Aylesbury

“The Maple’s open-plan design is perfect for everyday living, with the downstairs area characterised by an L-shaped kitchen/dining/family room, with sleek French doors leading to the garden. Generous natural light spills into the space through the bay window, highlighting the fresh modern colours and quality fixtures chosen.”

The downstairs also features a large sitting room, a study, a cloakroom and a convenient utility room, while the four bedrooms – two of which are en suite – are situated upstairs, alongside a spacious family bathroom.

Alix said: “The bedrooms have been designed with an opulent feel, using a neutral colour palette with gold undertones and accents of blue and orange.

“The two en-suites are sure to make family life easier – particularly getting ready for work or school in the morning.

Office in Vistrys' The Maple show home at Orchard Green

“As this show home has been imagined with families in mind, we’ve styled one of the smaller bedrooms for a young child. Continuing the neutral colour scheme, we’ve extended the clean, modern look of the rest of the home and added soft, child-like elements for a sense of comfort and whimsy.

“The design team has done a wonderful job in bringing this show home to life.”

There is currently a selection of three and four-bedroom Bovis Homes properties available at Orchard Green, with prices starting from £207,500.