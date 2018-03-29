Should ‘confusing’ Aylesbury parking signs be changed?

A woman who successfully overturned a parking ticket given to her in Aylesbury has spoken out about the incident in a bid to stop others falling victim to what she claims are ‘confusing’ signs.

Lauren Wright, 32, was ticketed while parked at Rickfords Hill on a Sunday afternoon in November 2017.

Miss Wright, from Aston Clinton, parked in a bay where signage indicated that parking regulations and charges only applied from Monday to Saturday.

She said she was ‘confused’ when she returned to her car to find she had been issued with a £70 fine.

As well as appealing her fine, Miss Wright submitted a Freedom Of Information request to find out how many other vehicles had fallen victim.

After three months, she received a response saying that more than 550 tickets were issued in the location during the previous two year period (roughly two a day).

25% of tickets were contested and 20% were upheld.

The parking appeals panel agreed with Miss Wright’s opinion that the signage was ‘confusing’ and overturned the fine.

Bucks County Council said: “The signage in place at Rickfords Hill is per DfT signing regulations.

“It indicates that the parking bay is for resident permit holders during the evenings and Sunday but pay and display is available for non-permit holders Monday–Saturday from 8am-6pm.

“It is important that users read the signs which adhere to the Traffic Signs Regulations and General Directions from DfT to enable enforcement.

“Should any person may wish to appeal a PCN and the appeals process is accessible for them to use and will be dealt with on a case-by-case basis.”