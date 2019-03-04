'She was still dancing at 11.30pm': Marsworth resident Kitty celebrates 100th birthday with party and lorry ride

A woman from Marsworth celebrated her 100th birthday on Saturday March 2 with a party attended by more than 100 people.

Family members and friends gathered at Pitstone Memorial Hall to celebrate Kitty Pinnock's 100th birthday - just a few days after she reached the milestone on February 28.

Kitty Pinnock arrives at her 100th birthday in the cab of a lorry

Kitty arrived at the surprise event as a passenger in the cab of a lorry - something she had always wanted to do.

Kitty is described by family members as 'a very lively and active lady'.

She regularly gets the bus from Marsworth into Tring and Aylesbury, does all her own cooking and cleaning and is an active member of the local branch of the Women's Institute.

Kitty's daughter-in-law Pat Daly said: "It was an amazing party and she was still dancing at 11.30pm on Saturday night.

"She was asked on Saturday about the secret to her longevity and she said the main thing is to keep active and not to feel like you are getting old, she still thinks she’s in her youth.

"The only time she sat down during the evening was to watch a slide show of her life which my son had put together.

"She also contributes to her longevity by having a glass of Bailey's each day in her coffee."

Kitty has two sons, five grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.

To celebrate the birthday, Kitty received a video from her grandson and his family in Australia and more than 190 cards which included one from HM The Queen and a telegram from politician Amber Rudd.