Sharply dressed Aylesbury Vale bikers join the Distinguished Gentleman's Ride Oxford 2023

On Sunday (21 May) dapper dressed riders from all over the Aylesbury Vale and beyond took part in the local Distinguished Gentleman's Ride in Oxford. Three-hundred riders took part on classic and vintage themed motorcycles raising money for prostate cancer awareness and men's mental health, in partnership with Movember.

The Oxford ride started from Triumph Oxford (Premier Bikes) in Abingdon taking in Cotswold-esque roads out towards Cumnor and Eynsham. The first stop was the new Kingsley Cafe at Eynsham before the group continued on through Summertown on to Keble Road in central Oxford for photos at Keble College. The route continued through Old Marston finishing at the picturesque riverside pub, The Victoria Arms, for a social event with BBQ and live music.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride is the world’s largest motorcycling charity event. The mission is to shine a light on the bikes, fashion, and ideals of a bygone era, all for a good cause. This year it’s expected that over 90,000 riders in over 900 cities across 105 countries will take part.

Group photo outside Keble College, Oxford

Funds raised from the ride will be invested in both local and global prostate cancer research and men’s mental health programs by the official charity partner, Movember. Since 2016, a total of AUD $40million has been invested by Movember into prostate cancer research and men’s mental health initiatives from funds raised by DGR.

DGR’s global sponsors are Triumph Motorcycles, ELF Lubricants, Quad Lock and Hedon Helmets. Local sponsors included Triumph Oxford (Premier Bikes), STA Automatic Gearbox Specialists Aylesbury, Signum Sign Studio Aylesbury, Powered.Events and the Victoria Arms Pub in Old Marston.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The local Oxford ride has already raised over £20,000 with fundraising due to finish on the 4 June.

A big thank you to all the volunteer team of staff and photographers who made the event an outstanding success. Next year's event is expected to take place again in May 2024.

Oxford ride leaders enroute in Old Marston, Oxford

Since its launch in 2012 the campaign has raised millions for welfare charities across the globe.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Videos and footage from Distinguished Gentleman’s rides can be found on social media.