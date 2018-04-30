Sexual pervert who threw boiling kettle water in prison guard's face has sentence lengthened

Repeated violent offender Shaqueille Plummer, aged just 20 years old has an additional 12 years added to his sentence for a series of infractions, including pouring a boiling hot kettle over an officeer

Shaqueille Plummer (aged 20) was serving a 102 month prison sentence at HMYOI Aylesbury.

He had been sentenced for a variety of serious offences including: kidnap, sexual assault by touching, sexual assault by penetration, GBH with intent on a 16 year old female (in London). He was due to be released in November 2018.

On 2nd May 2017 he seriously assaulted a Prison Officer at HMYOI Aylesbury by throwing a kettle of boiling water into their face as the Officer opened his cell door to check on his welfare (as he had blocked the window). Plummers intention was to cause serious injury to any Officer and he didn't care which one. The Officer sustained serious burns to their face, neck, ear, scalp and eye area.

A second Officer who had been in attendance also suffered an injury at the hands of Plummer who had made a weapon out of a plug with the prongs protruding through a sock. He swung it with full force causing a deep hole which required stitching to the Officers' elbow.

Plummer went to court and was found guilty by a jury of causing S.18 Grievous Bodily Harm with intent to cause serious harm. He had already pleaded guilty to the offence of causing Actual Bodily Harm to the 2nd Officer, and for the Offensive Weapon which he had used to commit this assault.

On the 27th April 2018 Plummer was sentenced to 12 years consecutive for the GBH, 2 years concurrent for the ABH and 6 months concurrent for the posession of the offensive weapon.

TVP Aylesbury posted on their facebook group: "No Prison Officer of any other Public Servant deserves to be assaulted for doing their job.

"A great result for TVP and another dangerous offender off our streets for a few more years!"