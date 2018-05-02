Sex crime 20 year old gets extra prison time after vicious assault on HMP Aylesbury officer

Following a trial at Aylesbury Crown Court, Shaqueille Plummer, aged 20, of HMP Woodhill, Milton Keynes, was found guilty of Section 18 GBH by unanimous verdict on April 27 for the unprovoked attack on a 25-year-old prison officer, and pleaded guilty to ABH and possession of an offensive weapon.

At 7am on Tuesday 2 May 2017, Plummer, who is serving a sentence of eight years’ and six months imprisonment for kidnap, sexual assault and attempted GBH with intent, failed to respond to officers during a morning roll call, having covered his observation panel with tissue paper on C Wing at HMYOI Aylesbury.

As a supervising officer opened the cell door, fearing for Plummer’s welfare, Plummer threw boiling water from a prison issue kettle into the face of the victim.

Plummer then pushed past other officers before striking another officer with full force with a sock containing a plug, causing a significant injury to the officer’s elbow.

Other officers took some time to restrain Plummer, with the supervising officer so badly injured, he was unable to see.

The supervising officer, aged 54, suffered swelling, redness and blistering to the face, neck, ear and eyes, while the officer, aged 25, sustained a deep hole in his elbow which required hospital treatment.

Following his conviction on April 27, Plummer was sentenced to a total of a further 12 years’ imprisonment in addition to his existing sentence.

Investigating officer PC Maureen Moore, of Thames Valley Police’s Prison Investigation Team, said: “This was a despicable attack on two officers going about their daily duties.

“The unprovoked nature of the attack, and the fact that the officers were checking on Plummer in a fear for his welfare, only goes to show his complete disregard for his victims.

“We will always thoroughly investigate assaults on members of staff within prisons, and I am pleased that Plummer has been dealt with severely for these vicious attacks.”

Prisons Minister Rory Stewart MP commented: “Prison officers must be protected and violence against them will never be tolerated.

“That’s why we are bringing in legislation which will double the maximum sentence for an assault on our prison officers, showing our determination that offenders must face the full force of the law.

“We are focused relentlessly on increasing safety across the estate and have rolled out body-worn cameras, installed CCTV and are piloting PAVA incapacitant spray.”

He added: “This was an appalling attack on two of our prison officers who acted out of concern for this offender’s welfare and were brutally attacked as a result. I welcome the sentence in this case.”