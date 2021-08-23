Seven Aylesbury homes flooded after overnight downpour this weekend
Seven homes in one neighbourhood needed emergency assistance.
In the early hours of Sunday morning (August 22), Bucks Fire and Rescue Service crews assisted at seven flooded houses in one Aylesbury neighbourhood.
Water breached seven different semi-detached houses following the overnight downpour in Aylesbury.
The incident was logged by the fire service at 4:38am, two engines were sent from Aylesbury station.
The worst hit area was Meadowcroft, to stop the flow of water Bucks firefighters used a light portable pump and cleared drains.
Two nearby villages also needed emergency support following the weekend rainfall.
Firefighters were called out to residencies in Whitchurch and Quarrendon within an hour of attending the flooding in Aylesbury.
At Bicester Road in Quarrendon firefighters isolated the electricity supply, and provided advice.
A home on Whitchurch High Street had seen flooding reach the ground floor of the kitchen. The firefighters isolated the electricity supply.