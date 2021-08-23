In the early hours of Sunday morning (August 22), Bucks Fire and Rescue Service crews assisted at seven flooded houses in one Aylesbury neighbourhood.

Water breached seven different semi-detached houses following the overnight downpour in Aylesbury.

The incident was logged by the fire service at 4:38am, two engines were sent from Aylesbury station.

Bucks Fire and Rescue Service

The worst hit area was Meadowcroft, to stop the flow of water Bucks firefighters used a light portable pump and cleared drains.

Two nearby villages also needed emergency support following the weekend rainfall.

Firefighters were called out to residencies in Whitchurch and Quarrendon within an hour of attending the flooding in Aylesbury.

At Bicester Road in Quarrendon firefighters isolated the electricity supply, and provided advice.