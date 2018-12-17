Senior citizens enjoy Christmas lunch at RAF Halton

Senior citizens from across Aylesbury Vale enjoyed a four course Christmas lunch at RAF Halton last week.

Guests were picked up by Motts Coaches and brought to the Henderson Mess, an area of the RAF base.

Music was provided by RAF Halton’s concert band as guests enjoyed the four course meal.

Games of bingo and a traditional raffle followed before plenty of dancing.

RAF Halton station personnel, civil servants and servicemen served the meal before joining in helping with the bingo and learning some new moves as they danced with those in attendance.

The guests were then presented with a goody bag before heading home.

The occasion as always was a success with comments like, ‘fabulous time as usual’, ’ lovely people, lovely meal.’

Among the invited guests was Jacqueline Bussien who said: “We had a lovely Christmas lunch with you all, thank you for organising this, the food was delicious, the band great and the helpers delightful from the highest ranks to the youngest airmen and women.”