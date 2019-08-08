Seen a fire engine in Aylesbury Vale this week? Here's where it may have been headed...

Here's a round-up of recent fire service incidents from around Aylesbury Vale, including the Wendover pub fire, and a car fire at the Broadfields Retail Park...

Thursday 8 August, 1.50am

Carbon monoxide alarm activating, Tamarisk Way, Weston Turville. One appliance and crew from Aylesbury attended. Firefighters used a gas monitor. False alarm.

Wednesday 7 August, 7.56pm

Compost heap alight in hedge, Gawcott Road, Buckingham. One appliance and crew from Buckingham attended. Firefighters used one hose reel, one set of breathing apparatus and a thermal imaging camera.

Wednesday 7 August, 2.08pm

Two adults and two children shut in a lift, Station Way East, Aylesbury. Two appliances and crews from Aylesbury attended. They were released, uninjured, before firefighters arrived.

Tuesday 6 August, 6.16pm

Collision involving a car and a tractor, Stewkley Road, Wing. One appliance and crew from Bletchley and one from Buckingham, which was in Winslow, attended. Firefighters used rescue equipment to release a woman, injured, and assisted with scene safety and road safety.

Tuesday 6 August, 3.54pm

Fire in bushes, Lark Vale, Watermead, Aylesbury. One appliance and crew from Aylesbury attended. Firefighters used one hose reel.

Tuesday 6 August, 10.11am

Fire in the open, Oxford Road, Aylesbury. One appliance and crew from Amersham, which was on standby in Aylesbury, attended. Firefighters used water backpacks.

Monday 5 August, 7.59pm

Firefighters wearing drysuits and using wading poles rescued a man from a vehicle in Bear Brook, Friarage Road, Aylesbury. Two appliances and crews from Aylesbury and an officer attended.

Monday 5 August, 5.04pm

Fire on hob, Manor Park Avenue, Princes Risborough. One appliance and crew from Aylesbury attended. The fire was out on arrival. Firefighters isolated the gas and gave advice.

Monday 5 August, 1.25pm

Bonfire, Devon Close, Aylesbury. One appliance and crew from Aylesbury attended. Firefighters used one hose reel.

Monday 5 August, 3.30am

Fire in roof area of three-storey public house, The Village Gate, Aylesbury Road, Wendover. Three appliances and crews from Aylesbury, two from High Wycombe, one from Bletchley, one from Gerrards Cross, one from Tring, one from Wheatley, one from Maidenhead and three officers are attending (about 40 people in total). Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus are using main jets, hose reels and a turntable ladder. Everyone has been accounted for.

Sunday 4 August, 7.00pm

Fire in the open, Bardon Green, Aylesbury. One appliance and crew from Aylesbury attended. Firefighters used one hose reel.

Saturday 3 August, 4.03pm

Small fire involving car, Broadfields Retail Park, Broadfields, Aylesbury. One appliance and crew from Aylesbury attended. The fire was out on arrival. Firefighters made the vehicle safe.