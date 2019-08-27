Seen a fire engine in Aylesbury Vale recently? Here's where it might have been going...

Here are the latest call outs from Bucks Fire and rescue service in this area...

Monday 26 August, 8.15pm

Firefighters responded to a fire in the open, Grenville Road, Aylesbury. One appliance and crew from Aylesbury attended. No firefighting action required, intentional burning.

Sunday 25 August, 9.12pm

Smoke in the area, Anson Close, Aylesbury. One appliance and crew from Aylesbury attended. False alarm, good intent due to controlled burning.

Saturday 24 August, 7.52pm

Smoke in the area, Albany Place, Aylesbury. One appliance and crew from Aylesbury attended. False alarm due to burnt cooking.

Saturday 24 August, 4.44am

Fire affecting lean-to at rear of property, Galsworthy Place, Aylesbury. Two appliances and crwes from Aylesbury attended. The lean-to was approximately 4m by 8m and was fifty per cent damaged by fire. Firefighters used one hose reel jet and one thermal imaging camera.

Friday 23 August, 3.45pm

Firefighters helped make the scene safe after the roof of a bin store collapsed, Gatehouse Road, Aylesbury. One appliance and crew from Aylesbury attended, along with an officer. Firefighters isolated the electric and gas supply.

Thursday 22 August, 8.47pm

Firefighters responded to a call to a house fire with a resident inside the property, Denham Garden Village, Denham. One appliance and crew from Gerrards Cross attended. False alarm, good intent, there was no fire.

Thursday 22 August, 1.51pm

Firefighters released one woman who had become trapped in a lift, Walton Road, Aylesbury. Two appliances and crew from Aylesbury attended.

Thursday 22 August, 9.14am

Fire in recycling compartment of lorry, Main Street, Weston Turville. Two appliances and crews from Aylesbury attended. The lorry unloaded approximately five tonnes of refuse. Firefighters used two sets of breathing apparatus, two hose reels and small gear.

Wednesday 21 August, 9.54pm

Motorcycle on fire, Football pitch, Plym Close, Aylesbury. One appliance and crew from Aylesbury attended. Firefighters used buckets of water. The motorcycle was destroyed.

Wednesday 21 August, 3.04pm

Firefighters responded to a smell of gas, Griffin Lane, Aylesbury. One appliance and crew from Aylesbury attended. Firefighters isolated the gas supply, and left the incident in the hands of the gas service provider.