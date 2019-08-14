Seen a fire engine in Aylesbury Vale recently? Here's where it may have been headed...

Here are the latest incidents attended by Bucks Fire and Rescue Service...

Tuesday 13 August, 6.25pm

Moped on fire, Churchill Avenue, Aylesbury. One appliance and crew from Aylesbury attended. Firefighters used one hose reel.

Tuesday 13 August, 6.22pm

Fire in children's playground, Narbeth Drive, Aylesbury. One appliance and crew from Aylesbury attended.

Tuesday 13 August, 3.12pm

Combine harvester and about 100 square metres of stubble alight, Chestnut End, Halton. One appliance and crew from Aylesbury and one from Tring attended. Firefighters used two hose reels and one set of breathing apparatus.

Tuesday 13 August, 2.54pm

Van on its side leaking diesel following collision, Missenden Road, Butlers Cross. One appliance and crew from Aylesbury attended. Firefighters used an environmental protection kit.

Monday 12 August, 11.52pm

False alarm, good intent, caused by overheated engine - van on fire, Ingram Avenue, Bedgrove, Aylesbury. One appliance and crew from Aylesbury attended.

Monday 12 August, 12.53pm

Bonfire, More Avenue, Aylesbury. One appliance and crew from Aylesbury attended. Firefighters used one hose reel.

Sunday 11 August, 9.44pm

Smoke coming from washing machine in flat, Pulver Road, Broughton, Aylesbury. Two appliances and crews from Aylesbury attended. Firefighters used a thermal imaging camera, removed the washing machine and ventilated the area.

Sunday 11 August, 12.51pm

Fire in the open, Bicester Road, Aylesbury. One appliance and crew from Aylesbury attended.

Saturday 10 August, 12.19am

Small fire in kitchen, Ailward Road, Aylesbury. Two appliances and crews from Aylesbury attended. The fire was out on arrival. Firefighters gave oxygen to a woman who was suffering from the effects of breathing in smoke, and fitted a smoke alarm.