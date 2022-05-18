See behind the scenes as air ambulance service for Bucks goes on TV

The local air ambulance service is going to be part of a More4 series showing crews responding to real incidents in the community, when every minute matters.

In a new 10-part series of Emergency Helicopter Medics, starting at 9pm on Sunday, May 22, on More4, viewers will get a glimpse of what it is like to jump on board the air ambulance helicopter, or buckle up in one of its critical care response vehicles.

Among the call-outs featuring Thames Valley Air Ambulance crews are a serious motocross incident, where a rider falls 12ft, a motorcyclist with an open femur fracture and a suspected crossbow shooting.

Ready to board the air ambulance

Clinical shift manager and critical care paramedic Kevin Letchford, who features in the series, said: “Our doctors and paramedics are trained for every eventuality, so that we can give seriously ill and injured patients the best possible chance of survival and recovery.

"But every shift is different and we never know where the next call will take us.

“This programme gives viewers a unique chance to put themselves in our shoes.

"Come on board with us, as we care for real people, on possibly the worst day of their lives.

Thames Valley Air Ambulance helicopter

"While you watch the show, remember that we are completely funded by the generosity of our community – so it is thanks to our supporters that we are there when the worst happens.”

You can find out more about Thames Valley Air Ambulance’s involvement with Emergency Helicopter Medics here.

To find out more about Thames Valley Air Ambulance, visit www.tvairambulance.org.uk