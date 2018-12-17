Second arrest in connection with Aylesbury shooting

Police have arrested a second man in connection with a shooting incident in Aylesbury a week ago.

A man in his twenties suffered significant injuries to his hand, face and body after a shotgun was fired towards him at around 12.50am on Monday December 10 on North Drive.

A 19-year-old man from Aylesbury was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and released under investigation while a 17-year-old boy from the town who was arrested last week on suspicion of attempted murder and possession of a firearm has been released on police bail.

Investigating officer Detective Inspector James Mather of Aylesbury police station said: “We are continuing to appeal for witnesses to this incident, and we would like to reassure the public that we are carrying out a full investigation.

“Anyone who was in the area at the time and saw or heard anything is encouraged to get in touch with police.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting 43180376542.

Reports can be made online at https://www.thamesvalley.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report or by calling Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.