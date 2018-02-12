Sean is nominated for Bus Driver of the Year!

Local man, Sean Thomas has been shortlisted for the prestigious title of ‘Driver of the Year’, following a regional search where Arriva customers were asked to nominate their favourite bus driver.

After five years at the company, Sean Thomas from Aylesbury will go head to head against bus drivers from across the country to win the coveted title of ‘Driver of the Year’.

The award, which is given to those in recognition of their dedication and willingness to go the extra mile over the course of the last 12 months, is part of Arriva’s annual ‘Made a Difference’ Awards.

It was five years ago that Sean decided to become an Arriva bus driver. Since then, his efforts and commitment to their his job have clearly not gone unnoticed by customers. Sean commented: “I’m absolutely ecstatic. It’s really nice for the work you do to be recognised.”

Julie Linforth, Marketing Director for Arriva: “It is essential that our drivers know their hard work and dedication to their jobs doesn’t go unnoticed, by both the public and Arriva. This award is special as the outcomes are dictated by our customers. We are delighted that there were so many nominations and would like to wish all of the drivers the best of luck in the next phase of the awards.”

Sean Thomas will find out whether he has been successful on their quest to win the ‘Driver of the Year’ award at a glamorous gala dinner in April, where they will be presented with the award.

The second round of public nominations closes on 4th March. For your chance to vote, visit arrivabus.co.uk/doty.