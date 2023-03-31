Scout's Honour as Aylesbury teen with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy gets chief's meritorious award

Harry Englefield, 13, of the 9th Aylesbury Scout Group, has been presented with a very special award this week.

Harry has Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, but he hasn’t allowed it to prevent him from doing all his Scout activities. Harry has been camping in the Isle of Wight for five nights, tried dragon boating and has also participated in sailing, archery and hiking.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Harry has also used his wheelchair as a mobile basketball net, with many of the other Scouts struggling to get the ball in the basket.

Harry proudly wears his medal

His proud parents, Sarah and Alan, said: “Scouting has been really positive for Harry. His confidence has grown and his friends have encouraged him to get involved in all the activities. He has been able to try so many different activities and he has been just like the rest of the Scouts.

"The volunteers in the group have been amazing. They’ve suggested activities such as zorbing and dragon boating and we’ve said ‘if you can get him into the zorb or boat, that’s fine with us’.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Leigh, one of Harry’s fellow Scouts, said: “Harry is fun to be with and will try all the activities. He has a, ‘will do’ attitude and when he tries something, he is committed to achieving it.”

Kelvin Leaver, lead volunteer for the Scout Group said: “Harry will not allow his illness to take over his enjoyment of Scouting. All members of the Group have learnt so much from having Harry in the Group. We have identified ways we can ensure Harry is involved in the activities and his “can do” attitude has rubbed off on some of the other Scouts.”

Harry, who said he was very proud to receive the award, will be at Windsor Castle in April where he will be with many other Scouts from across the Country at the Celebration and Achievement event.

James Palin, lead volunteer for South East England Scouts, said: “Fewer than 50 of these awards are made in a year.

Advertisement

Advertisement