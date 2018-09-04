Schoolchildren show some love to village pothole

Three girls from Chearsley spent some of their summer holidays decorating one of the village’s potholes last week, bringing a temporary smile to residents frustrated by the growing state of disrepair of their road.

Sisters Katie and Olivia Sawsey-Cookson and their friend Saskia Day, who are all of primary school age, took it upon themselves to improve the appearance of one of a series of potholes on Bernards Close.

Bernards Close in Chearsley - residents are frustrated at the amount of potholes on the road

The hole was decorated with stones, flowers and leaves by the youngsters, and now residents are hoping Bucks County Council will also show the holes some ‘love’ and fix them.

John Howard, Chearsley parish councillor said: “There are a number of roads in the village that have been in a bad condition all year.

“We have reported the news to Bucks County Council and they say they will keep us updated.

“School Lane is another road in bad condition.

“It presents a danger to pedestrians with cars trying to avoid holes and getting very close to or even mounting the pavement.

“The residents are frustrated by the situation - it is becoming an increasingly long-running saga.”