To celebrate the opening of Broughton Community School’s new ‘construction site’ play area, a local housebuilder has donated hard hats and high-vis jackets to promote safety on site.

The school’s play co-ordinator, Louise Taffe, and children from across the school received the donation from Michael Green of Barratt David Wilson Homes last week.

To build awareness of the importance of staying safe on a construction site, the children will use the hard hats when they are playing in the newly built play area.

Pupils with Michael Green of Barratt David Wilson Homes and play co-ordinator Louise Taffe

The donation follows a Year 3 site visit earlier this year to the housebuilder’s Kingsbrook development on Burcott Lane, where the children were given a tour and built their own brick wall with help from members of the site team.

The school also received copies of the housebuilder’s We Can Build books, teaching young people about the built environment and the careers on offer in the property industry.

School spokesperson Louise Taffe said: “We were very inspired by our recent trip to Kingsbrook and wanted to replicate this interactive experience for more of the children to enjoy at school.

"Safety is our top priority so it was fantastic to work with Barratt David Wilson North Thames once again to educate our pupils on the importance of site safety.

"Going forwards, we will continue to expand the range of opportunities available for our pupils and can’t wait to see what the children construct in their new play area.”

Marc Woolfe, Head of Sales at Barratt David Wilson North Thames, said: “Tapping into the future generation is vital for our industry and we’re very pleased to hear that Broughton Community School were so inspired by their visit to Kingsbrook.

"We hope the pupils make use of their new hard hats, and look forward to seeing the variety of lifelong skills developed through the use of the new construction-themed play area.”