Sadness at death of true Buckingham stalwart Barbara Edmondson

One of Buckingham’s true stalwarts Barbara Edmondson, who had a passion for Rolls Royce cars and her community has passed away.

Mrs Edmondson and her husband were responsible for the restoration of Castle House, after they bought the landmark building from Aylesbury Vale District Council.

The couple came to Buckingham in 1978 and after the restoration made Castle House their home.

Dedicated to Buckingham and the surrounding area Barbara latterly led tours at Stowe House and was an expert on the history of the site, was president of the Friends of the University, patron of the Milton Keynes City Orchestra and patron of the Buckingham Summer Festival - to name but a few ways she served the community.

Kathy Robins, of The Buckingham Society - which Mrs Edmonson was a member of, said: “She was passionate about Rolls Royce cars and owned several.

“She also studied digital photography and attended French classes.”

She added: “For many years she was a very active member of the community.”

Mrs Edmondson left Buckingham in early 2016 to be cared for in a nursing home, and it is there where she died on February 25 this year.