Russell Brand takes on vice president role at Tiggywinkles wildlife hospital in Haddenham

Comedian and activist Russell Brand visited Tiggywinkles in Haddenham at the weekend for a very special reason.

The animal-loving star had previously been involved with the charity when he took an injured fox there, but visited again to officially take on a new role, and see the great work that they do on site.

A spokesperson for the charity - which cares for injured wild animals no matter how big or small, and was founded by the late Les Stocker MBE, said: “We were delighted to have the wonderful Russell Brand here with us at the weekend.

“Russell kindly rescued a fox cub in 2017 and after seeing ‘behind the scenes’ of the hospital has agreed to be a vice president!

“Thanks for looking out for wildlife Russell!”

To find out more about the work of Tiggywinkles, or to make a donation to the cause go to www.tiggywinkles.com