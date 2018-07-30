Rush hour misery for Aylesbury commuters as A418 partly closed because of gas leak

Commuters trying to get into Aylesbury this morning endured a frustrating journey as the A418 remained closed today (Monday) because of a gas leak.

A statement from gas connection company SGN posted yesterday evening (Sunday) said: “We’re carrying out emergency repairs to our gas main near the A418 Aylesbury Road.

“Due to the location of our gas main, and to ensure everyone’s safety, we’ve needed to close the A418 between Burcott Lane and Wingrave Road.

“We understand this is an extremely busy route and we’ll be working to complete our urgent work as quickly and safely as possible.”

SGN say they hope to re-open the road this afternoon (Monday).

A diversion route is in place via Aston Abbotts, Cublington and Whitchurch.

Arriva’s 150 bus service from Milton Keynes to Aylesbury is affected and is terminating at Leighton Buzzard.