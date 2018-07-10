Rude message to Donald Trump appears as a crop circle on Stoke Mandeville farm

The message has rather a naughty word in Russian, followed by Trump.

Speaking to the farm owner, the crop circle has been manufactured as part of an art installation.

Trump will be able to see it from the left window of his helicopter on the way to Chequers.

It appears on the flight path that Donald Trump will take from London to Chequers this Thursday.

The owner of Moat Farm in Stoke Mandeville said: "I was approached by an artist, who wished to remain anonymous to use one of my crop fields.

"They were specifically looking for one in the flight path that Donald Trump will take when he comes to the UK this week.

"There was a financial transaction, I won't say how much but it was renumeration for the damaged crops, which won't be salvagable."

It took over 14 hours to do in sweltering heat, according to sources.

When asked his feelings on Trump, the owner remained neautral however.

"A lot of people have asked me this, but my thoughts on Trump are completely neutral. For me it was a transaction between myself and the artist."

The installation appeared overnight on Sunday.

It's 200m wide, and the photos are from 400ft in the air taken by drone.

