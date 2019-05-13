RSPCA seeks information about Buckinghamshire men who attacked pheasant

Covert cameras set up to catch fly-tippers captured three young men laughing as they attacked a pheasant.

The RSPCA was contacted Tuesday May 7 in the morning by the Buckinghamshire County Council after the camera, which was set up on Park Lane, Burnham, was checked.

Rachel Smith, RSPCA inspector, said: “The incident actually occurred on Monday 8 April at around 3.30pm. Three young lads are seen getting out of a dark blue / black Volkswagen Polo before getting a live pheasant out of the boot.

“A series of still images then shows the boys man-handling the bird, attacking it with what appears to be a curved knife and a slingshot, before they appear to pull his wings off.

“It’s extremely violent and cruel. The bird would have suffered seriously throughout the duration of the attack.

“They then dump the bird on the ground before returning to the boot of the car and throwing what appears to be the body of a second bird - a female pheasant - from the vehicle onto the ground.

“Anyone who recognises any of the individuals or the vehicles can contact the RSPCA’s appeal line on 0300 123 8018 and leave a message for Inspector Rachel Smith.”

Descriptions of the men involved have been released: The first is a white male with short brown hair; wearing a black baseball cap, blue T-shirt and grey jogging bottoms.

The Second is a white male with brown hair and was wearing a black Adidas tracksuit.

The Third is a white male, with a more tanned complexion, with dark hair; wearing a khaki-green T-shirt and blue jeans.

Inspector Smith also stated that: “At this stage we do not know the ages of these youths so we would ask anyone who recognises them to contact us directly and not to publicly name the boys.

"This is also why we have chosen not to show the boys’ faces at this time. We are already in the process of tracing the vehicle via the car registration.”

Bill Chapple OBE, Cabinet Member for Planning & Environment at Buckinghamshire County Council, said: “Our flytipping surveillance cameras are there to catch people involved in the illegal dumping of waste.

"As a public body we have a duty to inform the appropriate agency if other criminal activity comes to light.

"That's why we've provided the evidence of this distressing incident to the RSPCA.”