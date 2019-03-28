RSPCA rescue poor cat with jar stuck on her head

The RSPCA was called to an unusual rescue when a cat was spotted hiding in a bush - with a large jar stuck on her head.

After a traumatic experience - the cat is now residing safely in Aylesbury's Blackberry farm.

Poor Lulu was found with her head stuck in a jar

The poor puss was spotted in this predicament in Woodwards Close, Walsall, by a member of the public who tried to coax the frightened cat out of the bushes so they could help her.

They were unsuccessful so reported the matter to the RSPCA and Inspector Beth Boyd was sent to the scene.

She could see the cat - who it seems like curiosity got the better of - was in discomfort and was trapped deep in some thick undergrowth.

So she crawled through the bushes to rescue the frightened feline but was unable take the jar off her head.

Lulu the cat is currently at Aylesbury's Blackberry Farm

Lulu was taken to RSPCA’s Newbrook Farm Animal Centre where she was relieved of the heavy burden she had been carrying around on her shoulders by a vet on Monday, March 11.

Inspector Boyd said: “Poor Lulu was in such a pickle, it seems as though the curious cat went to investigate inside the jar - which looks like one used for holding a candle - and then could not remove it from her head.

“Because she was like that for days she was unable to eat or drink so was very dehydrated. If we hadn’t have caught her when we did she could have died.

Lula’s owner was traced however they signed her over into the RSPCA’s care and she is now available for rehoming from the RSPCA’s Blackberry Farm Animal Centre in Aylesbury. You can view her profile here

If you spot an animal which is trapped, in distress, or in need of help, contact the RSPCA’s 24-hour cruelty line on 0300 1234 999.