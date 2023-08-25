Royal Latin students celebrate excellent GCSE results

The Royal Latin School is delighted to have received an excellent set of results today at the end of two years of study in the fallout from the pandemic.

Exam Boards have all taken steps, this year, to reduce the percentage of top grades to bring them in line with the 2019 figures. Given the changes in performance measures over the last two years, it is impossible to make meaningful comparisons for this year with previous years.

In a year when results have been lowered, the school was pleased to see that 18% of entries at RLS were awarded the top grade 9, and an impressive 42% of entries were at grades 9-8 standard. Two thirds of all grades were 9-7 grades.

In such challenging circumstances it was impressive to see three students being awarded grade 9s in all ten of their subjects – a truly outstanding performance. At the same time 35 students performed brilliantly by gaining grades 9-8 in at least 8 subjects. Students at all levels showed that they had made progress above that which would have been expected from KS2 (according to national data).

Mr David Hudson, Headteacher, said, “This group of students has had to cope with a backlog of three years of disrupted learning. To see them coming through with such excellent grades is a testament to their resilience and ability to respond so positively to changing circumstances. Students have worked really hard and they should receive huge credit for their achievements.

These results are a tribute, not only to the hard work and commitment of our students, but also to the nurturing role of the school’s teachers and the wonderful support provided by parents.

I am delighted that the vast majority of students will now be able to move on to their chosen A-level courses here at the Latin. For them, and for those moving elsewhere, we look forward to seeing their further success over the next two years.”