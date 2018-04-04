Rotary clubs join campaign to help reduce risk of stroke with free checks in Thame

Rotary members are urging people around the Thame area to have their blood pressure checked during a campaign.

The Stroke Association and Thame and Haddenham and District Rotary Clubs are joining forces to help raise awareness of one of the biggest risk factors for stroke - high blood pressure.

They are inviting residents in Thame and neighbouring villages to take a moment to have a free blood pressure test on Saturday, April 14, between 10am and 2pm at Thame’s Co-Operative Supermarket in the High Street.

Over half of all strokes can be caused by high blood pressure and it is estimated that more than five million people across the UK don’t realise they have the condition.

Sandy Davison, of the Rotary Club of Thame, said: “Know Your Blood Pressure Day, on April 14 2018, is all about raising awareness of the link between high blood pressure and stroke.

“Rotary are supporting the Stroke Association with blood pressure events throughout April and the rest of the year. Thame and Haddenham and District Rotary Clubs will be hosting the free blood pressure tests. Stroke strikes every five minutes in the UK, but with events like these, we hope to change this. A blood pressure test is quick and painless, and it could save your life.”

Alexis Wieroniey, deputy director for policy and influencing at the Stroke Association, said: “High blood pressure often has no symptoms, and it’s much more common than people think. That’s why we’re urging as many Thame area residents as possible to take a moment and have theirs checked at Haddenham and Thame Rotary Clubs’ event on April 14. A blood pressure check only takes a moment, and it’s such a simple way to reduce your risk of a stroke.”

There will also be blood pressure checks at community events throughout the year. To find your nearest blood pressure event, you can visit www.stroke.org.uk/kybp.

For more about volunteering opportunities with the Haddenham and Thame Rotary Clubs, please visit their websites: www.haddenham-rotary.org.uk and www.thame.rotary1090.org

Follow their Facebook pages on www.facebook.com/HaddenhamRotary and www.facebook.com/thamerotary