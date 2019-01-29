Rotary Club of Aylesbury Hundreds donates Christmas float funds to good causes

The Rotary Club of Aylesbury Hundreds donated funds raised from their Christmas Santa float to various local organisations at an event last week.

Donations were presented by club president Jenny Bloom to Youth Concern, Florence Nightingale Hospice, Chiltern MS Centre, Pollyanna Pre-School, Wheelpower, and Lynx Gym.

A previous president of the organisation Barry Ferguson made a separate presentation to Medical Detection Dogs, one of the charities he supported during his tenure at the helm.

Anyone who would like to find out more about the Rotary Club of Aylesbury Hundreds can visit their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/AylesburyHundredsRotary