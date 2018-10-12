Robot Wars style game coming to Aylesbury this half-term

If you're a fan of Robot Wars then head down to Aylesbury town centre on Wednesday October 24 as Robogeddon comes to Kingsbury for the day!

The mobile robotic combat system, which covers an area of 36 square metres, will be open for players between 11am and 3pm and both children and adults can enjoy the fun.

The game is similar to popular BBC TV show Robot Wars when you do battle with your opponent's robot, and try to flip and immobilise them.

The aim is to score as many points as possible and this can be achieved by hitting an opponent’s bumper or by flipping the other player's robot over.

To keep the action going, robots that are flipped over can be quickly turned back over by their human controllers.

It is just £2.50 a go to enjoy this metallic mayhem.

Town centre and regeneration managr Diana Fawcett said: "It’s fantastic to welcome Robogeddon back to Aylesbury.

"It’s been a while since they last visited, and I’m sure visitors and residents to the town centre are going to have tons of fun with this unique and exciting activity."