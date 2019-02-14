Robert Browning Essay on Percy Shelley donated to Chinnor Florence Nightingale Hospice charity shop

Florence Nightingale Hospice Charity’s Shop in Chinnor recently received a very exciting donation: a published ‘Essay on Percy Bysshe Shelley’ by Robert Browning from 1888, complete with a copy of a handwritten letter from Robert Browning to the Editor thanking him.

“Our shop employees and volunteers are asked to keep an eye out for potentially high-value donations and immediately passed this onto our Online Sales team.” says Sarah Wise, the Shop Manager at the Chinnor shop.

The team contacted Tring Market Auctions for an expert opinion on its authenticity who estimated its value at between £200-£400. The publication has been entered into their next Fine Arts Sale on Friday March 8.

“We can’t wait to find out just how much it goes for next month.” says Emily Sutherby, the Online Sales Manager.

“As the donor was able to Gift Aid this item, we’ll also be able to reclaim 25% of its final selling price so the Charity could receive up to £500 from this one donation."

The Charity sells increasing amounts of donated items through offline and online auctions and is always looking for volunteers to support this – so if you think you’d enjoy listing and researching or packing and despatching, please do get in touch on volunteering@hospice.org.uk or on 01296 332600.