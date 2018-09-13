Roald Dahl Day celebrates 102 years since Aylesbury Vale author’s birth

Exactly 102 years ago today (September 13) world renowned children's author Roald Dahl was born.

To celebrate the annual occasion Roald Dahl fans will be dressing up as their favourite characters - from Matilda to James Henry Trotter and Willy Wonka, hosting Dahl-themed parties and taking part in live events.

Dahl is most famous for his children’s stories, from the repulsive Twits to the fantastical Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, the frankly terrifying Witches and the whimsical James and the Giant Peach.

However, the former RAF fighter pilot also wrote for adults, creating the popular Tales of the Unexpected series as well as turning out a series of raunchy tales about his fictional Uncle Oswald and creating screenplays - perhaps most famously for the James Bond You Only Live Twice and Chitty Chitty Bang Bang.

Dahl lived in nearby Great Missenden for many years and the village is the home of the Roald Dahl Museum.

The Chilterns Heritage Festival is organising a guided village walk around Great Missenden on Saturday September 22 to allow visitors to see the people and places that inspired many of the author's works.

The walks take place at 2pm and 3pm starting from the museum.

Walks will last around 45 minutes and be followed by refreshments at the museum.

The walk costs £11 for adults and £6 for children and spaces can be reserved by visiting https://chilternsociety.org.uk/heritage-festival/