Roadworks round-up: Aylesbury Vale

Bucks County Council’s highway maintenance teams will be out in force across the Vale next week doing footway, patching and drainage works.

There will be daytime footway works on two streets in Aylesbury - Woodstock Close and Windermere Close - between 7.30am and 4.30pm on Monday 29 and Tuesday 30 January.

Meanwhile, footway work also takes place on Shortborough Avenue in Princes Risborough, between Wellington Avenue and Westmead - from 7.30am to 4.30pm. The work runs from Monday January 29 and is scheduled to run through until February 15. Traffic management will be in place for all this footway work.

There is only lot of patching work this week on Winslow Road in Wingrave.

Work starts on Monday 29 January and runs through until February 8. It takes place between 8am and 4pm and during the work the road will be closed between the A418 and the sports and social club.

Finally, two lots of drainage work is scheduled next week - on Monday 29 on Church Lane in Little Horwood betwen Shucklow Hill and Mursley Road and then from Tuesday January 30 to Friday February 2 on South Lane, Stewkley. Work takes place between 8am and 4pm at these locations with traffic management in place.