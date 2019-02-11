Roadworks in Aylesbury and Waddesdon this week

Details of roadworks across Aylesbury Vale over the next couple of weeks have been announced this morning (Monday).

Starting today road resurfacing is taking place on the B4011 Bicester Road, Boarstall and is going to last until February 19.

The resurfacing takes place between The Foresters and the Oxfordshire/Buckinghamshire boundary.

Also starting today footway work is taking place at Quainton Road, Waddesdon between the A41 and Frederick Road.

The road will be closed while the works take place, daily between 9.30am and 3.30pm, and lasts until February 19.

Meanwhile, starting on Wednesday, footway works are starting at Howard Avenue, Aylesbury daily between 7am and 5pm and are scheduled to continue until February 19.

Traffic management will be in place during these roadworks.

Please note works are subject to change in the event of bad weather.