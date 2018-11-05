Roadworks coming to Aylesbury Vale

Details of roadworks across Aylesbury Vale over the next few weeks have been announced this morning (Monday).

Between Wednesday 7 and Friday 9 November, footpaths are being resurfaced on Westmorland Avenue and Howard Avenue in Aylesbury.

During the works, which take place between 7am and 7pm, traffic management will be in operation.



Between Wednesday 7 and Wednesday 21 November, the whole of the pathway on Southfield Road in Princes Risborough, pathway is being resurfaced.

Works take place between 7am and 7pm and traffic management will be in operation.

Finally, starting today the A421 Tingewick roundabout to Finmere roundabout will be having safety barrier improvement works.

These are scheduled to finish on November 23 and while they take place there will be a lane closure in place between 9.30am and 3.30pm.

Please note that the works are subject to the weather.