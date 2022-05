Police and fire services attended the scene at 8.40am today, Tuesday, May 3, after hydrochloric acid was spilt on the road.

Fire crews from Buckingham and West Ashland attended.

Three plastic 5L canisters, emitting vapour, were found in the road.

A road closure is in place

The road was closed while the firefighters worked to identify the substance they contained, which was confirmed as 14 per cent hydrochloric acid.